Daria Kasatkina reached the French Open quarter-final in 2018

Russia's Daria Kasatkina delivered an early surprise at the French Open on Wednesday as she knocked 10th seed Belinda Bencic out in the second round.

The 24-year-old cruised through in straight sets, winning 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes on Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros in Paris.

The world number 37 will now face the winner of Sorana Cirstea against Martina Trevisan in the third round.

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek also progressed in straight sets.

The 23-year-old beat American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-1 and awaits the winner of the game between Katerina Siniakova and Veronika Kudermetova.