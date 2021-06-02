Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray is a seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner

Britain's Jamie Murray has criticised coronavirus restrictions around Wimbledon, saying people should be "rewarded" for having had vaccines.

The Scot lives near the All England Club but will need to stay in a bio-secure hotel during the Grand Slam.

By the time Wimbledon starts on 28 June, the government may have lifted social contact rules.

"I'll be fully vaccinated by then," the 35-year-old said. "Where's the pay-off for getting vaccinated?"

He also called for a full house at Wimbledon, which at present is planning for 25% capacity although is "confident" more will be allowed.

"It's like, 'You have to get vaccinated, you have to get vaccinated, you have to get vaccinated, the country needs you to do it'," he said.

"So why aren't these people rewarded by being allowed to go to Wimbledon? And not even just for Wimbledon, all the events in the summer, concerts, the Euros - let's see Scotland against England with a full house."

Murray was speaking at the French Open, which he has also criticised in recent weeks.

After Tuesday's first-round win in the men's doubles alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares, he again criticised tournament organisers over prize money distribution.

He said cuts to doubles money - which has decreased by 23% - were setting a "dangerous precedent"

Total prize money at this year's French Open is about 10% lower than last year. Some singles prize money in the early rounds is unchanged.

"I've got to win five matches to get to a Grand Slam final playing against the best players in the world in order to make the same as a guy who comes and loses in the first round of the singles," Murray said.

"I don't think that's right."

When announcing their prize fund this year, the French Tennis Federation said: "Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to have been affected by the health crisis for the second year running.

"Despite this, the overall prize fund will be almost the same as in 2020. Roland Garros will continue to support those players most affected by the health crisis including, first and second-round losers and wheelchair tennis participants."

Disappointment for Norrie

Jonny O'Mara and Cameron Norrie were beaten 6-1 6-1 by Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Madrid in May

In Wednesday's doubles action, Britons Cameron Norrie and Jonny O'Mara lost 6-3 3-6 5-3 to Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Norrie is the only British player to reach round two in the singles but his doubles campaign was ended abruptly by the sixth-seed French duo.

After losing the first set, Norrie and O'Mara fought back to take the second but were outplayed in the third as Herbert and Mahut made their experience count.

Norrie next faces South African Lloyd Harris in the singles competition on Thursday.