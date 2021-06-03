Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the quarter-finals in the past two years

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram eased into the second round of the men's doubles in straight sets at the French Open.

They saw off Italian Salvatore Caruso and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-3 in one hour 16 minutes at Roland Garros in Paris.

The third seeds face Tim Putz and Hugo Nys in the next round.

Britain's Jamie Murray is in action alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares in the second round later on Thursday.

The seventh seeds face Austrian Oliver Marach and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.