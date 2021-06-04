Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros

German number six seed Alexander Zverev reached the fourth round of the French Open by beating Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2 7-5 6-2.

Zverev, 24, found himself under pressure from Djere, 26, coming from behind in the second set before dominating the Serb in the third set.

He will face Japan's Kei Nishikori, who is unseeded, in the fourth round.

Zverev, the 2020 US Open finalist, has reached the quarter-finals twice at Roland Garros, in 2018 and 2019.

The German started strongly but the second set started to slip away as Djere served for the set three times at 5-3 before being broken.

Zverev won seven games in a row to take the second set and break immediately at the start of the third.

He broke the Serb twice before serving for the match, reaching the fourth round for a third successive year.

"Obviously this is the main goal of my tennis career, to win Grand Slams, reach the top of the rankings," Zverev said.

"I feel the last year and a half I'm going the right way and hopefully I will continue that."