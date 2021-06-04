Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett won the 2020 French Open men's wheelchair singles

Britain's Alfie Hewett is through to the French Open wheelchair singles semi-finals, while compatriots Gordon Reid and Jordanne Whiley lost in the opening round.

Defending champion Hewett beat Belgian Joachim Gerard 6-1 6-4.

The 23-year-old will play Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in the final four.

Whiley, 28, lost 6-2 6-1 to second seed and doubles partner Yui Kamiji and 29-year-old Reid was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 by top seed Shingo Kunieda.

Hewett and Reid will team up in the men's doubles on Saturday, when the top seeds will face Fernandez and Kunieda in the semi-finals.

Whiley and Kamiji are seeded second in the women's doubles, which also begins at the semi-finals stage.