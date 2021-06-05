French Open 2021: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose in third round of men's doubles
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares were knocked out of the French Open in the third round.
The seventh seeds, bidding for a third Grand Slam title together, lost 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Romania's Horia Tecau.
There is little rest for Murray, who returns later on Saturday in the mixed doubles with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
They take on Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal.
Fellow Briton Neal Skupski also plays in the mixed doubles alongside Chilean Alexa Guarachi against Chan Hao-ching and John Peers.
