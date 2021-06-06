Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk have reached a Grand Slam semi-final together for the second time

Britain's Joe Salisbury reached the mixed doubles semi-finals at the French Open with American Desirae Krawczyk.

The pair beat Darija Jurak and Robert Farah 6-2 7-6 (7-3), saving two set points in the second set.

But Neal Skupski and Chile's Alexa Guarachi lost 4-6 6-4 10-5 to third seeds Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

Salisbury and Krawczyk play Barbora Krejicova and Filip Polasek or Giuliana Olmos and Juan Sebastian Cabal next.

The 29-year-old Briton and 27-year-old American have played as a mixed doubles pairing since 2019 and reached the Australian Open semi-finals this year.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram were the third seeds in the men's doubles at Roland Garros but lost in the second round.