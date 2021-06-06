Last updated on .From the section Tennis

With Dimitri Zavialoff, Johanna Konta reached the 2019 Roland Garros semi-finals and quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open

British number one Johanna Konta and coach Dimitri Zavialoff have split again before the grass-court season.

Top seed Konta, 30, announced the move in her pre-tournament news conference for the Nottingham Open.

She made the French Open semi-finals in 2019 with the Frenchman, briefly parting ways and reuniting in 2020.

"It was just about me just looking how I'd like to do things moving forward and how I'd like to structure a team around me," she said.

"We left on very, very good terms and Dimitri will always be a big part of my career and my life."

Her team still includes assistant coach Dan Smethurst and strength and conditioning coach Gill Myburgh.

Konta has yet to win back-to-back matches this year but could play a full grass-court schedule after her first-round exit from Roland Garros.