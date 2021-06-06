Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won one Australian Open (2021), two French Opens (2020, 2021), four Wimbledons (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and four US Opens (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) together

Alfie Hewett says he and Gordon Reid have achieved something "very special" after they became the most successful all-British doubles pair with victory in the French Open wheelchair final.

The duo won 6-3 6-0 against Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer for their sixth consecutive Grand Slam title.

The top seeds have now won 11 Grand Slams together to break a record that had stood since 1905.

Hewett will also play in the wheelchair singles final later this week.

"I think what we're doing as a doubles partnership is very special within wheelchair tennis," Hewett said.

"We're a force to be reckoned with right now."

After losing their first service game, Reid and Hewitt - the leading pair in wheelchair doubles for the last five years - were rarely troubled and cruised to a comprehensive win.

"We put in a huge amount of time and work together to keep improving as a team and to make sure no stone's unturned," Reid said.

"Winning breeds confidence and the performances we've been putting in help with confidence too."

Before this victory, their total of 10 Grand Slams was equal to brothers Reginald and Laurence Doherty, who won their titles between 1897 and 1905.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner won the quad wheelchair doubles final in a match tie-break 6-0 4-6 10-7 against Australian Dylan Alcott and Sam Schroder of the Netherlands.

The result completes a career Grand Slam of doubles titles for Lapthorne.

Earlier he had beaten Wagner 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in the quad wheelchair singles third-placed match on court 12.

In the women's wheelchair doubles semi-finals, Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji beat Angelica Bernal and Emmanuelle Morch 6-0 6-3 to progress to the final.