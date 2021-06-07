Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett (left) beat Shingo Kunieda to win his third French Open singles title

Britain's Alfie Hewett retained his French Open wheelchair singles title with a straight-set win over top seed Shingo Kunieda.

Hewett, 23, beat the Japanese 6-3 6-4 to claim his fifth Grand Slam singles title.

It was his second title at this year's tournament after he and compatriot Gordon Reid successfully defended their doubles crown on Sunday.

But Britain's Jordanne Whiley was beaten in the women's doubles final.

She and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji lost 6-3 6-4 to Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Hewett had said after his comeback win over Gustavo Fernandez in the semi-finals that it had been the best match of his life, and against Kunieda he was determined to build on that.

"After playing that sort of match against Gustavo, it would be a shame to not go into today and try and play better tennis," he said.

"I think the quality dipped in and out of that last one but today the quality was one of the best finals I have played.

"I have played four or five recently and felt very nervous and tense at the beginning. I felt like I came out of the blocks really well, and that was a big thing I was looking at."