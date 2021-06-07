Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter's career has been interrupted by a back injury sustained two years ago

Britain's Katie Boulter says she feels stronger than ever as she got her grass-court campaign off to a winning start in Nottingham.

The 24-year-old world number 262 beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-2 6-3 in the first round at an event taking place three weeks before Wimbledon.

"I am getting closer to where I want to be," said Boulter, who was ranked in the top 100 before a back injury two years ago.

"I feel my game is in a good place."

She added: "I feel stronger than I ever have before and I hope I can go a lot further this year. I want to get my ranking up, that's my number one goal and get back to where I was and push forward from there."

She is joined in the second round by Harriet Dart, who beat fellow Briton Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-4.

Compatriot Francesca Jones was also poised to progress as she led Georgina Garcia Perez 3-1 in the third set, but the Spaniard then required a medical time-out, which resulted in Jones suffering from full body cramps.

Jones could not recover from then and was beaten 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile, in the men's Challenger event in Nottingham, British number one Dan Evans recovered from a set down to beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) to advance.