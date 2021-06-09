Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has played just two tournaments since February 2020

Cinch Championships on the BBC Dates: 14-20 June Venue: Queen's Club, London Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; live text on selected matches.

Australian Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week's Wimbledon warm-up at Queen's Club because of a neck problem.

The 26-year-old was due to make his return on the grass after staying at home following the Australian Open and skipping the clay season entirely.

He has started just two tournaments since February last year but says he will only return when he feels he "can make full impact on the tour".

Kyrgios has been replaced in the draw by Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Kyrgios said on Instagram: "My tennis family, I'm sorry my return has been pushed back as I am having some uncomfortable pain in my neck at the moment.

"I'm trying to get on top of it but as I can't serve 100% I will only be returning when I feel I can make full impact on the tour. Will stay in touch."

Kyrgios' big focus will now be on recovering in time for Wimbledon, where he reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

The Cinch Championships at Queen's Club run from 14-20 June, with Wimbledon beginning on 28 June.