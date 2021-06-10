Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Salisbury previously won a Grand Slam title with victory in the 2020 Australian Open men's doubles

Joe Salisbury became the first Briton to win the mixed doubles at the French Open in 39 years as he claimed a three-set win alongside Desirae Krawczyk.

Salisbury, 29, and American Krawczyk lost the first set but fought back to beat Russian duo Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6 6-4 10-5.

The last Briton to win the title at Roland Garros was John Lloyd in 1982.

It is Salisbury's second Grand Slam title following his 2020 men's doubles victory with Rajeev Ram in Australia.

"I just want to say to Des, it has been an incredible week for us and I don't think we expected this," said Salisbury after securing victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It has been so much fun playing with you - thanks for carrying me!

"To our team here and back home, you guys are amazing, and finally it's been amazing to play in front of a crowd again - it's my first time playing on this amazing court."

Salisbury will now head to Queen's Club where he and Ram will look to hit form ahead of Wimbledon.

But there will not be back-to-back Slam titles for Salisbury and Krawczyk in the mixed doubles, with the Londoner revealing he is to team up with Harriet Dart.

"I thought it would be good to have an all-British partnership for Wimbledon," said Salisbury. "But I'm sure we'll team back up again after."

Salisbury and Krawczyk hold their nerve

Salisbury was broken in his opening service game as the Russian duo took advantage and then backed it up as Vesnina held serve, despite successive double faults.

The British-American pair got on the board on Krawczyk's serve thanks to some neat net play by Salisbury but could not stop their opponents taking the first set in 29 minutes.

A combination of powerful forehands from Karatsev saw them take the opener on their first of two set points.

Salisbury saved a deciding point in the second set with a timely ace to make it 3-3 and the Briton then earned a vital break to give him and Krawczyk a 5-4 lead.

The Londoner thought he had levelled the match with an ace on set point, but it was called out and a debate ensued with the umpire, with Salisbury labelling the decision "unbelievable".

He proceeded to double fault, but it made no difference to the outcome of the set as Salisbury coaxed a volley between the Russian duo to take the match to a tie-break.

The British-American pair accelerated into a 4-0 lead in the first to 10 decider and held on to the advantage to earn themselves four championship points.

They only needed one, as Karatsev's return off a Krawczyk serve dropped wide to seal the pair their first Grand Slam title together.