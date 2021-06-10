Last updated on .From the section Tennis

After a year's break, Queen's is back and the BBC has extensive live coverage across TV, Red Button, iPlayer and online from Monday.

Britons Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are all set to feature as they seek to build up to Wimbledon, which starts on 28 June.

Five-time Queen's singles champion Murray, 34, has struggled with a groin injury but is expected to play.

He won the Queen's doubles title with Spain's Feliciano Lopez in 2019.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic which means Lopez is also the reigning singles champion following his victory in 2019.

Among the top-10 players at the ATP 500 grass-court event are Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman, while 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner is set to make his tournament debut.

Queen's Club will be able to accommodate approximately 25% of its normal full capacity.

BBC coverage

All times are BST. Schedules are subject to late changes and the BBC cannot be held responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday, 14 June

12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-18:55 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Tuesday, 15 June

12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Wednesday, 16 June

12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Thursday, 17 June

12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-18:55 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Friday, 18 June

12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 & 17:55-19:45 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Saturday, 19 June

12:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:00 & 16:55-18:00 - live coverage on Red Button

13:00-17:00 - live coverage on BBC Two

Sunday, 20 June

13:00-16:00 - live coverage on BBC One