Andy Murray has won a record five singles titles at Queen's and has a career-long commitment to playing when he is fit

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray will play France's Benoit Paire in his first singles match for three months next week at Queen's.

Murray, 34, has been struggling with a groin injury and chose to miss the French Open.

If he beats Paire, the Scot could play Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

British number one Dan Evans, one of four other home players in the draw, faces Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Cameron Norrie, who has been in fine form on the ATP Tour this year, meets Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his opening match.

The 25-year-old British number two has the chance to earn a measure of revenge against Ramos-Vinolas, who denied him a first tour-level title in the Estoril Open final last month.

Teenager Jack Draper plays Italian third seed Jannik Sinner, who is also 19 and ranked in the world's top 20, while Liam Broady faces France's Adrian Mannarino.