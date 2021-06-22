Wimbledon quiz: What do you remember about the 2019 championships?

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Can it really be two years since we last had a Wimbledon?

Back then, we never thought the next tournament would be cancelled because of a global pandemic.

But on Monday, we're back on the pristine lawns of SW19 and to get you in the mood, we've set you a quiz.

What can you remember about Wimbledon 2019?

