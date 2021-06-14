Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Birmingham Classic: Heather Watson fights back to beat Viktorija Golubic - highlights

Britain's Heather Watson fought back to beat Viktorija Golubic and reach the second round of the Birmingham Classic.

After two hard-fought sets, Watson controlled the decider to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 against her Swiss opponent, ranked a place below her at 71 in the world.

Watson will play China's Zhang Shuai, who lost the Nottingham Open final to Johanna Konta on Sunday, or Russian qualifier Vitalia Diatchenko next.

The win was just a fifth for Watson on the WTA Tour this season.

British number three Harriet Dart is out, however, after losing 7-5 4-6 6-4 to French former world number four Caroline Garcia.

Dart lost a tight first set despite having a set point and serving for a 1-0 lead a game later, but fought back to win the second.

Garcia raced into a 5-1 lead in the third set and served out the match at the second attempt to hold off Dart's fightback.

British number four Francesca Jones is also out after losing 6-1 6-3 to third seed Donna Vekic of Croatia.