British teenager Jack Draper stunned Italian third seed Jannik Sinner at Queen's Club for a first ATP Tour win.

Wildcard Draper, 19, came from 4-0 down in the first set to win 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-2) in their first-round match.

"I'm glad I was able to play well against such a great player like Jannik," said Draper, who is ranked 286 places below 19-year-old Sinner.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie came from behind to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6 6-3 6-4 for his first win at Queen's.

That came after the determined performance by Draper, who saved set points in the first tie-break against world number 23 Sinner.

The Italian reached the last 16 at the French Open last week and has been widely tipped as a future star of the sport.

"He's way ahead of where I am, really, so I've got a lot to do to catch up with him, but it's nice to beat him on this court," said Draper, who was runner-up in the Wimbledon boys' singles in 2018.

He will play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik or France's Jeremy Chardy in the second round at the Cinch Championships.

Draper made his ATP Tour main-draw debut earlier this year in Miami, pushing Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the first set before collapsing with a heat-related illness.

Cameron Norrie wins his first match at Queen's Club

Meanwhile, British number two Norrie also advanced with his win over Ramos-Vinolas.

Last month, the 33-year-old Spaniard beat Norrie in the Estoril final, during a solid clay-court swing for the Briton.

"I'm playing well at big moments and I think that showed today, especially in the second set and third set," Norrie, 25, said.

"I think I'm doing the fundamentals well - serve and return - and definitely it's going to be a big factor leading into the grass."

Fellow Briton Liam Broady, 27, was awarded a wildcard into the main draw but the world number 146 lost 6-4 6-4 to France's Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino, 32, has reached the quarter-finals at Queen's twice, most recently in 2018, and the world number 36 has now snapped a nine-match losing streak.

Serbian qualifier Viktor Troicki beat Italian seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego, which left just one seed who survived the first day.

Russian fifth seed Aslan Karatsev came from a set down against Chilean lucky loser Alejandro Tabilo to win 3-6 6-4 6-2.

He will play Norrie in the second round.

Former world number one Andy Murray and British number one Dan Evans open their campaigns on Tuesday.