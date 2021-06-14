Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Federer's last grass-court match was the 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer began his Wimbledon preparations with victory over Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in Halle.

In his first match since withdrawing midway through the French Open to protect his body, the Swiss was below his best but won 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

The Halle Open in Germany, which Federer has won a record 10 times, is his fifth event this year as he returns following two knee surgeries in 2020.

It was his first match on grass since losing the 2019 Wimbledon final.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion looked rusty for much of the match - he hit 26 unforced errors to his opponent's 16 - but held serve throughout and was clinical at the crucial moments.

"I served very well. The back is good, I feel fine," Federer said. "It is just the legs, match fitness I am looking forward to.

"I am excited to be back on the green grass. Getting a win is always nice."

Federer will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz next. He could meet top seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, while world number six Alexander Zverev is also in a strong field.

Wimbledon, which was not played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, begins on 28 June.