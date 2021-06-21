While much will be different at Wimbledon this year, the packed Centre Court during finals weekend will be familiar

Wimbledon is back next week with its reassuringly familiar lush green courts, top players and of course, its strawberries and cream - but things have changed since its last staging in 2019.

So, what can we expect this year at the All England Club?

How big will the crowds be & what about Henman Hill?

The championships are part of the government's Event Research Programme, which means they will operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the finals weekend.

Under the scheme, fans must show proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or evidence of antibodies from having the virus in the past six months to gain entry.

But we don't yet know what this means for Henman Hill - the large area of grass outside Court One where you can sit with a few glasses of something with a group of friends and watch the show-court action on the big screen. Usually, you can barely squeeze through the masses sitting in the sunshine.

All we know at the moment is that "the Hill will be open", according to Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton.

But whether that means face masks, socially distant blankets, one-way systems or reduced numbers remains to be seen.

Timings have been slightly adjusted this year, with the grounds opening half an hour earlier than usual - at 10:00 BST. Play will begin at 11:00 on the outside courts, at 13:00 on Court One and then at 13:30 on Centre Court.

Players in bubbles, not houses

Fans walking from the tube or bus to the All England Club pass beautiful houses and can't help staring at them, wondering if Roger Federer or Serena Williams might be about to walk out of the front door if they are renting them out for the fortnight.

This year, they are definitely not.

All players must stay in the official tournament hotel in central London - even those such as Andy Murray, who live close to the All England Club - and abide by strict bubble rules. Players can only be at their accommodation or the venue and must take private transport between the two.

During the pandemic, some players have complained about bubble conditions and revealed their mental struggles during the restrictions. With Centre Court set to be full for the finals with fans who do not need to social distance or wear masks while in their seats, the contrast with the players' rules could not be greater.

Andy Murray is back in the singles

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray will be playing in the Wimbledon singles for the first time since 2017.

The Scot, 34, missed the 2018 tournament, then played in the mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams in 2019 while recovering from a hip operation, while last year's edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's return to grass at Queen's this month was a tearful affair, which suggests his return to the All England Club could be similarly emotional.

There's no Rafael Nadal or Naomi Osaka but Federer will be going for a record-extending ninth title and Novak Djokovic will be seeking to join the Swiss and Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Line judges are in, prize money is down & plastic is out

Wimbledon is introducing the shot clock - which ensures players serve within 25 seconds - for the first time this year in line with other Grand Slams.

But when it comes to replacing line judges with electronic line calling, Wimbledon is sticking with real people for now alongside the Hawk-Eye challenge system. The Australian Open dispensed with line judges this year and the US Open will be following suit.

However, Wimbledon has not avoided cutting its prize money, which has been reduced by around 5%.

Meanwhile, organisers have also announced plans to cut the use of single-use plastic, introducing returnable cups for cold drinks and a new recyclable punnet for those famous strawberries.

Where is the 'Queue'?

The traditional 'Wimbledon Queue' will not be taking place this year

If you've got a ticket this year, you'll most likely have sat in a virtual queue hitting refresh, rather than laid in a tent feeling anything but fresh.

The famous 'Queue' for on-the-day tickets where overnight campers form an orderly line snaking up and down Wimbledon Park is not in place this time because of coronavirus protocols.

In previous years, you could walk along the queue chatting to fans who had flown in from around the world to get their hands on a ticket to see their favourite players.

Quarantine restrictions, as well as the absence of tennis club ballots and the fact you need a smartphone for your ticket, mean the demographic of the crowd could be very different to in the past, offering the chance for tennis to reach a new audience.

What football?

Wimbledon is taking place while Euro 2020 is in full swing, and the men's singles final is on the same day as the football final - although there should be just about enough time to watch both as the tennis starts at 14:00 BST and the football at 20:00.

But there will be plenty of other days where both will be under way at the same time and if previous years are anything to go by then Wimbledon will keep its screens as tennis-only.

During the 2018 men's World Cup, when England reached the semi-finals, fans on Centre Court could be seen following the football on their phones with one eye while watching the tennis below with the other, so expect more of the same this year.