Dan Evans ensured there are three Britons in the quarter-finals of an ATP Tour event for the first time since 1996

British number one Dan Evans set up a potential Queen's quarter-final against Andy Murray after beating France's Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Evans, 31, won 6-4 7-6 (9-7) against world number 42 Mannarino.

Sixth seed Evans took his second match point to reach the last eight at the Cinch Championships for the first time.

Former world number one Murray, 34, will set up the all-British clash if he can beat Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini later on Thursday.

Evans became the third British player to reach the last eight, following second-round victories for Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper on Wednesday.

After some impressive winners helped Evans edge the first set, the second was much tighter with both servers dominating until the 10th game where the Briton saved two set points to level at 5-5.

"It felt like a high level match and I'm pleased to come through," said Evans, who is ranked at a career-high 25th in the world.

"I knew he was good on grass and knew it would be difficult match but I didn't envisage it being that tight. I didn't want it that tight either.

"It was a tough match mentally more than anything to hold on and hold my nerve at the end."

On who he would prefer to win between five-time champion Murray and Berrettini, Evans said: "I want Andy to win - I'd like to play him. I think it would be special to play him here, he has won so many times.

"I hope he wins but Berrettini is a great player so that might be the match of the tournament."