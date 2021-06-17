Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open to have full stadiums

The US Open is set to be the first Grand Slam to be played entirely in front of capacity crowds since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon aims to have capacity crowds for the men's and women's finals - but will be at 50% capacity for the rest of the tournament.

The US Open takes place in August at Flushing Meadows in New York.

New York state has lifted most lockdown restrictions as over 70% of adults have received at least one does of vaccine.

United States Tennis Association chief executive Mike Dowse said: "While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other."

The 2020 Australian Open was the last Grand Slam to have 100% attendance throughout the tournament, weeks before the country shut its borders because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball side the New York Mets have announced they will return to full capacity next week.

A sell-out crowd of 52,078 attended a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after restrictions were eased in California.