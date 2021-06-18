Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stuart Parker has won men's singles, doubles and team gold for Jersey at the past two Island Games

Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker says it is his 'dream come true' to be given the chance to play at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old world number 573 has been given a wildcard into the men's singles qualifying and a place in the main draw of the men's doubles.

Parker made his Queen's debut this week after success on the Challenger Tour.

"I've had a great start to the year and I'm glad the LTA have recognised it and given me this opportunity to play at my dream tournament," he told BBC Jersey.

"There's a lot of hard work that people don't see and a lot of tough days, but it's all worth it when you get the chance to play at these big events."

Parker lost 6-3, 6-4 to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Saturday at Queen's while he and his partner James Ward were beaten in the first round of the doubles.

But Parker, who is the 17th-ranked British player in the ATP standings and has been in good form in the Challenger Tour, reaching at least the quarter-finals in his previous six events and making the final of a tournament in Tunisia in February.

"The last two years I've been working really hard and I'm just glad that I can play Wimbledon," he said.

"I still can't really believe it, but in a few days time I'll be playing, so I'm looking forward to it."