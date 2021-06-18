Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had never been past the first round at Queen's Club

Rain delayed an historic day at Queen's Club on Friday, with three Britons due to contest the quarter-finals for the first time in the Open era.

British number one Dan Evans is due to play Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini before an all-British clash between Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper.

Berrettini knocked out five-time champion Andy Murray.

Play is also delayed at the women's Birmingham Classic, with Heather Watson also in quarter-final action.

Wheelchair singles tennis at Queen's was also postponed, with the wheelchair doubles moved indoors.