Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Matteo Berrettini beat Britons Dan Evans and Andy Murray in the previous rounds

Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini awaits British number two Cameron Norrie or Canada's second seed Denis Shapovalov in the Queen's Club final after he defeated Alex de Minaur.

Berrettini, who overcame British number one Dan Evans in the last eight, beat the Australian fourth seed 6-4 6-4.

Britain's Norrie plays Shapovalov in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Norrie and doubles partner De Minaur then face Reilly Opelka and John Peers for a place in the doubles final.

World number 14 Shapovalov beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 earlier on Saturday, after their quarter-final was suspended following the conclusion of the first set on Friday.

Berrettini conceded just three points in his opening four service games on his way to taking the first set, in which a break of serve in the third game proved enough for the world number nine.

De Minaur, who overcame two-time champion Marin Cilic to reach the semi-finals, saved three break points to hold for 3-2 in the second set but was unable to take his sole opportunity in the subsequent game.

The big-hitting Berrettini's pressure eventually told in the ninth game, as the Italian ended De Minaur's resistance on his fourth break point before sealing victory with one final fizzing serve.

In the wheelchair tournament, Britain's Gordon Reid will play Tom Egberink or Joachim Gerard in the semi-finals after Alfie Hewett withdrew because of a back injury.

At the Halle Open in Germany, world number seven Andrey Rublev will play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime or France's Ugo Humbert in the final after beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-3.