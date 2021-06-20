Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Eastbourne returns after a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic and the BBC has extensive live coverage.

From Monday you can watch the WTA tournament at Eastbourne as well as the qualifying tournament for Wimbledon.

Five of the world's top 10 players will contest the Viking International Eastbourne with world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus the top seed.

Czech Karolina Pliskova returns to defend her title while Britons Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also play.

The star-studded draw also includes three Grand Slam champions in Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, Canada's 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open.

American teenager Coco Gauff makes her debut at Eastbourne, which takes place from 21-26 June.

BBC day-by-day coverage

All times are BST. Schedules are subject to late changes and the BBC cannot be held responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday 21 June

13:45-16:45 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two

11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website

Tuesday 22 June

13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two

11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website

Wednesday 23 June

13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two

11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website

Thursday 24 June

13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two

11:00-17:00 - live coverage of Wimbledon qualifying on BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website

Friday 25 June

13:00-17:15 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two

Saturday 26 June

12:15-15:00 - live coverage of Eastbourne on BBC One