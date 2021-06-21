Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is at a career-high ranking of 34 in the world after reaching the final at Queen's Club

Rain washed out the opening day of play at the Eastbourne International and Wimbledon qualifying events on Monday.

Play was abandoned shortly after 15:00 BST at the men's and women's event at Eastbourne, which is taking place a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, British number two Cameron Norrie - who reached the Queen's final on Sunday - withdrew from Eastbourne.

"My body needs more time to recover so that I can be fully fit for Wimbledon," said 25-year-old Norrie.

Wimbledon qualifying, which was also scheduled to start on Monday, was called off for the day just before 17:00 BST.