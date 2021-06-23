Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta won the Viking Open by beating Shuai Zhang

British number one Johanna Konta says she may have to manage a knee injury for the rest of her career having initially ignored it.

Konta, 30, has a tendon issue in her right knee that forced her to withdraw from the Wimbledon warm-up events in Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The world number 30's home Grand Slam tournament starts on Monday.

"I'm giving myself every chance to be at my best when I step out on to the court," she said.

Konta won her fourth WTA Tour title with victory at the Viking Open in Nottingham earlier this month, playing five matches in six days.

"It took way too long on my behalf to address it properly and by that time it was a significant thing," she said.

"Tendon issues are not simple - they don't follow any specific blueprint on rest, recovery, rehabilitation, and then you're back good to go. It's basically just management.

"Will it be part of the rest of my career? Possibly. I do think I definitely have more longer stretches of it being very good and pain-free."