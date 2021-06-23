Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray won singles gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 as well as silver alongside Laura Robson in the 2012 mixed doubles

Two-time defending champion Andy Murray has been selected for Great Britain's tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray, 34, will play in the men's singles alongside Dan Evans and team up with Joe Salisbury in the doubles.

There is no place for doubles specialist Jamie Murray in Team GB while Heather Watson and Johanna Konta will compete in the women's singles.

The games, postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, take place in Japan's capital from 23 July to 8 August.

Andy Murray has been finding his way at the top level after hip and groin injuries and the two-time Wimbledon champion is set to play a singles game at the All England Club next week for the first time since 2017.

The former world number one, now ranked 119, is the only tennis player to win singles gold at consecutive games.

At London 2012 the Scot also won silver in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson.

Evans, 31, is Britain's number one ranked men's player at 26 and achieved his highest ATP ranking to qualify for Tokyo.

Who will represent Team GB in the Olympics?

Men's singles: Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women's singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson

Men's doubles: Dan Evans and Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray

Women's doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson

Mixed doubles: To be confirmed once ranking cut off known

