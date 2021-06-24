Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic (right) and Carlos Gomez-Herrera have reached the final in their first tournament together

Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Wimbledon singles title defence by reaching the doubles final in Mallorca.

The Serbian world number one and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera beat third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Djokovic, who won the French Open earlier this month, is not playing any singles before the grass-court Grand Slam starts on Monday.

"I don't think we expected to reach the finals," the 34-year-old said.

"But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game. All around, everything clicked quite amazingly in the last several days for us."

Djokovic, who has 84 tour-level singles titles, will be chasing only his second doubles trophy after winning the Queen's title with Israel's Jonathan Erlich in 2010.

He and Gomez-Herrera will face either fourth seeds Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez or second seeds Philipp Oswald and Marcus Daniell in the final.

Djokovic will be aiming to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title at Wimbledon.