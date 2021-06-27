Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British teenager Jack Draper says he hopes to show defending champion Novak Djokovic what he's got when they open Centre Court on day one of Wimbledon.

Wildcard Draper is making his SW19 main-draw debut and was shocked to be drawn against the world number one.

Serbia's Djokovic, champion in 2018 and 2019, admits he "does not know too much" about his opponent.

"What an opportunity to be on court against the world's best player to show him what I've got," said Draper, 19.

The pair start at 13:30 BST on Monday, as the Championships return after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray, the 2013 and 2016 men's singles champion, makes his return against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili later on Wimbledon's main showcourt (about 17:30 BST).

Centre Court - order of play on day one Play starts at 13:30 BST: Novak Djokovic (Srb) [1] v Jack Draper (GB) [WC] Followed by: Sloane Stephens (US) v Petra Kvitova (Cze) [10] Andy Murray (GB) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) [24]

Left-hander Draper reached the Wimbledon boys' final in 2018 and, after overcoming fitness and injury problems earlier this year, announced his arrival on the ATP Tour with an eye-catching run at Queen's.

Draper stunned Italian third seed Jannik Sinner - one of the sport's brightest young talents - for his first ATP Tour win, backing that up with another win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. He then lost to fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals.

"It was a surprise to do so well but I knew my level, having practised with Andy Murray and Dan Evans," he told BBC Sport.

"I had knowledge I had the level but doing it on court against the world's best is another thing. Coming through those matches is a confidence boost and hopefully I will take that into Monday."

Djokovic taking Draper 'very seriously'

Djokovic has not lost a Grand Slam match this year, winning a ninth Australian Open title and a second at the French Open.

If the 34-year-old Serb wins a third successive Wimbledon, he will pull level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who jointly hold the men's record of 20 major titles.

"I've seen him play a little bit in Queen's where he beat Sinner. I practised with Sinner so I asked him about Draper's game," said Djokovic.

"I have to do my homework, speak to more players, watch some of the videos.

"It can be very dangerous, very tricky playing against a home favourite, someone that doesn't have much to lose, a guy who has beaten some really good players. I'm taking him very seriously."

Who else is playing on day one?

Draper and 34-year-old Murray are two of 10 British players involved in the singles on Monday.

British number one Dan Evans plays Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, a three-time quarter-finalist at the All England Club.

Evans, 31, has become the British men's number one in the absence of Murray and is seeded 22nd as he looks to reach the second week for the first time.

"I've not been given the easiest draw in the world, to play Feliciano. I think it goes without saying the first round is very important," said Evans.

"I've really got to be ready. There's no place for sloppiness."

When are the other Britons playing on day one? (All times in BST) Dan Evans [22] v Feliciano Lopez (Spa) - Court two (about 16:00) Katie Swan [Q] v Madison Keys (US) [23] - Court three (starts 11:00) Liam Broady [WC] v Marco Cecchinato (Ita) - Court three (about 15:00) Heather Watson v Kristie Ahn (US) - Court 18 (about 14:00) Harriet Dart [WC] v Elise Mertens (Bel) [13] - Court 18 (about 19:00) Jodie Burrage [WC] v Lauren Davis (US) - Court five (starts 11:00) Katie Boulter [WC] v Danielle Lao (US) - Court 17 (starts 11:00) Jay Clarke [WC] v Egor Gerasimov (Blr) - Court 17 (about 13:00)

As well as the British players, former champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza, plus Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, start in the women's singles.

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, unable to see out a first major win in the French Open final earlier this month, is another big name playing in the men's singles.

Play starts on the outside courts from 11:00 BST, but there is a forecast of rain throughout the day in south-west London.