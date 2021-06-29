Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev reached the 2020 US Open final

World number six Alexander Zverev prevailed in straight sets in his opening match against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor at Wimbledon.

The German fourth seed, 24, claimed a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-1 win and will meet Slovakia's Norbert Gombos or American Tennys Sandgren in round two.

US Open finalist Zverev reached the French Open semi-final earlier in June.

Elsewhere in the men's draw on Tuesday, British number one Dan Evans beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 7-5.

Australian 15th seed Alex de Minaur was stunned by 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda in four sets, the world number 50 triumphing 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, Argentine ninth seed Diego Schwartzman defeated an uninterested Benoit Paire 6-3 6-4 6-0.

The Frenchman was given a warning for unsporting conduct for not trying towards the end of the third set, and received whistles and jeers from the crowd for walking off and taking a seat in response.

Zverev hits the ground running

Zverev, who has 15 singles titles to his name, has already won in Madrid and Acapulco in 2021.

However, it is a first Grand Slam title that he desires after being denied his second major final appearance by Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros earlier this month.

He had no trouble moving past Dutch 24-year-old Tallon Griekspoor on Court One as he seeks to improve on his best run at Wimbledon - a fourth-round exit in 2017.

Zverev eased into a 5-1 lead against world number 124 Griekspoor on his way to the first set, and an early double break in the second put the German in firm control before he cruised to victory in a 26-minute final set.

"Everybody was saying that I don't do too well in Slams, but I was also 19, 20, 21 years old. Playing well at Slams is a different thing than playing well at other tournaments," Zverev said.

"I was winning Masters Series, I was winning the World Tour Finals, I was number three in the world. Out of the young guys, I was always the first to do things, but now the last probably 12 months or even since Australia 2020 I have shown great results.

"I think now people will ask, 'when are you going to win one?' When I win one, people are going to ask 'why don't you win 10?' There are always going to be questions."

Korda stuns De Minaur

Korda became the first qualifier to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros in nine years when he set up a meeting with idol Rafael Nadal in 2020.

The American was ranked 213th in the world and had not even won a tour-level match before that tournament, where he lost to the Spaniard in straight sets.

Less than one year on - and ranked 163 places higher - Korda delivered a shock in his first main-draw appearance at Wimbledon by beating Eastbourne champion De Minaur.

Korda is the son of the 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, and his sister Nelly landed the first golf major of her career at the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.

Older sister Jessica also finished tied for 15th at that event.

Korda is guaranteed to face a qualifier after overcoming De Minaur, with China's Zhizhen Zhang or France's Antoine Hoang up next. Britain's Dan Evans is a possible third-round opponent.