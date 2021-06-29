Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jonny O'Mara is one of the Scots competing in Wimbledon this year

Doubles player Jonny O'Mara has taken on a mentoring role with Tennis Scotland, becoming the organisation's first official ambassador.

The 26-year-old Scot will work with young players within national performance programmes.

O'Mara has won two doubles titles and reached the Australian Open quarter-finals with Marcelo Arevalo in 2020.

He will play with Hugo Nys at Wimbledon, meeting Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.

"I'm in a very privileged position to be able to pass on my experiences to the talented crop of Scottish players we have coming up through the ranks," he said.

And TS chief executive Blane Dodds added: "Unless you've been in Jonny's position, and that of the top players regularly competing at Grand Slams, it's difficult to fully comprehend the challenges faced as an aspiring professional, so we're bolstered by his support in delivering a legacy for our young Scottish tennis prospects."