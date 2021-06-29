Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans and Lopez were scheduled to play on Monday but their match was postponed due to rain

British number one Dan Evans reached the second round of Wimbledon with a straight-set win over Feliciano Lopez.

Having had their match delayed by Monday's rain, 22nd seed Evans battled to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 7-5 victory.

The 31-year-old will next face either Dusan Lajovic of Serbia or Frenchman Gilles Simon.

"It was great. It's amazing to be back playing at Wimbledon again. I didn't realise it was going to be as busy," said Evans.

"I'm delighted to win. I played some good tennis.

"The first set I was probably a bit too into myself, once I let go a bit I really got rolling.

"It was a good mental effort."

Earlier, Britain's Harriet Dart, 24, exited the women's singles with a 6-1 6-3 defeat by 13th seed Elise Mertens.

More to follow.