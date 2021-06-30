Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alize Cornet has contested each of the last 58 majors

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu suffered a first-round defeat in straight sets at Wimbledon as she was dominated by France's Alize Cornet.

World number 58 Cornet produced an impressive display to record a 6-2 6-1 victory over the 2019 US Open champion.

Cornet will meet Australian Ajla Tomljanovic or Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in the second round.

The 21-year-old Andreescu's only other main-draw appearance at Wimbledon was a first-round exit in 2017.

Cornet is contesting her 14th successive tournament at Wimbledon but she had not made it past the first round since 2016.

The 31-year-old went a double break up against an increasingly frustrated opponent and also survived two break points on her way to serving out the opening set.

There was to be no way back for world number seven Andreescu, who stunned Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam title in 2019, as Cornet established a 4-0 advantage with another double break at the start of the second.

The Frenchwoman saved three break points to hold for 5-1, before capping a superb performance with a stunning lob on her first match point.

Andreescu pulled out of the 2020 French Open last September to focus on recovering from a knee injury, which had kept her out of the Australian Open earlier in the year, to focus on a busy 2021.

However, she has also exited the French Open in the first round and Australian Open in the second round so far this year.