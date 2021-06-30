Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Matteo Berrettini produced 20 aces over four sets in the first round

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini continued his fine form on grass by seeing off Argentina's Guido Pella to reach round two at Wimbledon.

Italian Berrettini fired 20 aces, produced 47 winners and won the final eight games in a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0 win.

Berrettini is seventh seed at SW19, fresh from victory over Cameron Norrie to win Queen's in the last two weeks.

His serve was key in beating Pella as he won 83% of points on his first serve, permitting just one break point.

Berrettini clocked 139mph with his fastest serve of the day and his quickest second serve - at 119mph - was 6mph quicker than Pella's average first serve speed.

Pella took his only break point opportunity of the day on his way to winning the second set but he was broken in the 10th game of the third and failed to win another game.

Berrettini - world number nine - faces Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp, the world number 139, in round two.

Might Murray face Shapovalov?

Elsewhere on day three of the Championships, Canada's Denis Shapovalov - seeded 10th - moved into round three when Spanish opponent Pablo Andujar withdrew from their match with a rib injury.

Shapovalov, 22, has never reached round three at Wimbledon before and will now face either Britain's Andy Murray or Germany's Oscar Otte.

Japan's Kei Nishikori - quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019 - won the 100th Grand Slam match of his career as he beat Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach round two.