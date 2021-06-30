Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie is ranked 61 places above Pouille, who was 69 spots higher than the Briton when they last met at the 2018 French Open

British 29th seed Cameron Norrie demonstrated his superb form to the Wimbledon crowd with a gutsy four-set win over France's Lucas Pouille.

Norrie trailed by a set when the match was suspended on Tuesday, fighting back on Wednesday to win 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-2 7-5 on a buoyant court two.

Norrie is seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam after a fine 2021.

The 25-year-old reached the Queen's final last weekend and showed his confidence again on the SW19 grass.

Norrie took the first of three match points when Pouille pushed a forehand wide, leading to joyous celebrations from the home crowd as he won a Wimbledon match for only the second time in his career.

While the casual British tennis fan might not have previously known much about Norrie, his remarkable form on the ATP Tour this year has made them take note.

Beating Pouille, a former world number 10 and 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist, was Norrie's 30th match win of the season, meaning only Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia's Andrey Rublev have recorded more.

Although Norrie lost in the Queen's final to Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini, that has not shaken his confidence.

Neither was he disturbed by having to return to court on Wednesday lunchtime after darkness stopped his opener against Pouille.

Norrie dropped only one point on serve in the first seven games of the second set, threatening a break at 5-4 before taking the set on Pouille's next service game.

After complaining before the third set about there not being any bananas for him to eat, the Frenchman seemed to lose focus as Norrie won the final four games for the third set.

Norrie faces Australian wildcard Alex Bolt next as the Briton looks to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the fourth successive tournament.