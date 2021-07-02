Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek won the French Open in 2020

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek dropped just one game as she raced into the Wimbledon fourth round with a swift victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The Pole, who won the French Open in 2020, beat the Romanian 6-1 6-0.

The 55-minute match could have been even quicker, had it not been for a 10-minute fifth game in the second set.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova struggled with her serve as she overcame Czech compatriot Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3.

Eighth seed Pliskova served nine double faults as she wrapped up the victory in 98 minutes and will play Russian Ludmilla Samsonova or American Sloane Stephens in the last 16.

Swiatek will face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur or 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza for a place in the quarter-finals.