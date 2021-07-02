Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the US Open and Australian Open doubles titles together in 2016

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares ruthlessly overcame a spirited fightback to reach the second round in the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

Britain's Murray and Brazilian playing partner Soares completed a 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 victory over American Nicholas Monroe and Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

They had been heading for a routine win, serving for the match at 5-4 in the second, before being tested.

They will face Dutchman Robin Haase and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan next.