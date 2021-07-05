Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Katie Falkingham BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Ashleigh Barty is a former junior Wimbledon champion

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a straight-set victory over Barbora Krejcikova.

The Australian defeated French Open champion Krejcikova, making her first Wimbledon singles main draw appearance, 7-5 6-3.

She will face British wildcard Emma Raducanu or compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic in the last eight.

"It was an incredibly tough match," Barty, 25, said.

"Barbora has had an incredible year, she's been one on the toughest players to beat.

"I get my confidence from all the work I put in behind the scenes. This is the fun part.

"I love coming out here and testing myself against the best in the world and there's nowhere else I'd rather be at the moment."

