Matteo Berrettini has previously never been further than the fourth round at Wimbledon

Italian Matteo Berrettini cruised into the quarter-finals of the men's singles at Wimbledon with a confident straight-set victory over Ilya Ivashka.

The seventh seed looked in the kind of imperious form which saw him win Queen's last month as he outclassed Ivashka 6-4 6-3 6-1 on court 12.

Berrettini lost just one service game to the Belarusian as he sealed victory with a stylish forehand winner.

He will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alexander Zverev.