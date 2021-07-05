Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title with a routine last-16 win against Chile's Cristian Garin.

The defending champion did not need to find his best level, still having enough quality to win 6-2 6-4 6-2 against 17th seed Garin.

The Serb will now contest the 50th Grand Slam quarter-final of his career.

Djokovic will play Marton Fucsovics in the last eight after the Hungarian beat Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Against Fucsovics, Djokovic is likely to be tested more than he was against clay-court specialist Garin on Centre Court.

The chasm between the five-time champion and an opponent who had never won a main-draw match at Wimbledon before this year was simply far too wide.

Djokovic served well and took five of his 12 break points, while the fact the Serb won 63% of the total points played demonstrated the one-sided nature of the match.

"I am delighted to reach the quarter-finals and I'm more delighted to see more fans on Centre Court," said Djokovic, who won in front of a crowd which has increased to 75% of the 15,000 capacity.

In a nervous start, Garin was unable to win a point in the opening two games, with Djokovic breaking again for a 4-1 lead and clinching the opener without dropping another point in his service games.

After Djokovic had to fight off two break points in the second game of the second set, the Serb reasserted his authority to put pressure on Garin's serve and claimed the decisive break as he won the final three games.

The 25-year-old Chilean came into the match with a 5-5 win-loss career record on grass and there was never any danger of that tipping in his favour.

Djokovic raced through the third set with two more breaks of serve, wrapping up the victory in one hour and 49 minutes.

The straight-set triumph means Djokovic has not dropped a set at the championships since losing the opener to British teenager Jack Draper in the first round.

"My confidence level is very high after winning the French Open," added Djokovic, who is aiming to join Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

"That was one of the biggest wins under those circumstances, particularly in the second week. It took a lot out of me but at the same time it gave me wings.

"The further the tournament goes I feel like I am more confident on grass and I look forward to the next challenge."