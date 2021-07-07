Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Denis Shapovalov in semi-finals

Novak Djokovic returns against Marton Fucsovics in their Wimbledon quarter-final
Djokovic is into his 10th Wimbledon men's semi-final, only Roger Federer (13) and Jimmy Connors (11) have reached more
Defending champion Novak Djokovic had too much quality for Hungary's Marton Fucsovics as he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals with a focused display.

Djokovic, 34, was far from his best, but still won 6-3 6-4 6-4 against 29-year-old Fucsovics, who was contesting his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Serb will play 10th seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday after the Canadian beat Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic is now two wins from a record-equalling 20th men's major.

After winning the Australian Open and French Open titles already this year, another triumph at the All England Club will mean he equals the tally jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

With Nadal not playing at SW19 this year, Federer could move one clear of the Spaniard - and two clear of Djokovic - if he triumphs for a record-extending ninth time on Sunday.

The Swiss sixth seed, who turns 40 next month, followed Djokovic on to Centre Court for his quarter-final against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic content after 'solid' win

Five-time champion Djokovic had dropped just one set on his way to the Wimbledon quarter-finals and never looked like losing another against world number 48 Fucsovics.

That was despite the Serb playing less cleanly and confidently than in any of his previous four wins.

Djokovic looked tense throughout a win which took two hours and 17 minutes, only lightening up after clinching victory on his first match point.

On a windy Centre Court, Djokovic made a superb start as he raced into a 5-0 lead and created his first set point with just 22 minutes on the clock.

Yet, it took him another five set points - and 20 minutes more - to seal the opener.

Fucsovics, who had won just one main-draw match at Wimbledon before this year, dug deeper and started to offer more resistance.

A crucially-timed break for a 5-4 lead proved the difference in the second set, with Djokovic taking the Hungarian's serve in the first game of the third set.

It was not all plain sailing, though. Djokovic had to see off four break points in the set before clinching victory when Fucsovics batted a first serve long.

"It was a solid performance," said Djokovic, who recorded his 100th career win on a grass court.

"I started off extremely well, there were not too many things wrong in the first six games.

"Then, one break of serve in the second and third sets were enough. Credit to Marton for hanging in there."

Shapovalov relieved after reaching first Slam semi-final

Denis Shapovalov celebrates beating Karen Khachanov
Shapovalov impressively beat Britain's former world number one Andy Murray in the third round

While Djokovic is an old hand at this stage of a Grand Slam, he will again face an opponent who is entering new territory.

Shapovalov reached his first major semi-final with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 victory over Khachanov.

The 22-year-old has been long been one of the most exciting talents on the ATP Tour, but previously had little pedigree on the grass before this summer.

While the left-hander won the junior Wimbledon title in 2016, he had only won four tour-level matches on the surface before reaching the Queen's semi-finals last month. Now he has backed that run up on the most prestigious grass courts of all.

Shapovalov came through a nervy deciding set against Khachanov, unable to take any of three break points at 2-2 but finally taking the Russian's serve for a 5-4 lead.

After starting with a nervy double fault, he composed himself to serve out the match before falling flat on his back at the baseline.

"There were so many times where I thought Karen was too good and going to roll away with the match," said Shapovalov, who puffed out his cheeks, shook his head and laughed in disbelief after clinching victory.

"It was definitely super, super tough, especially in the fifth set."

  • Comment posted by Morgies, today at 17:10

    Can't explain why but, I'm just not comfortable saying Djokovic is the GOAT. But hey ... he probably will be ...

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:07

    Although Djokovic will be the big favourite, Djokovic Vs. Shapovalov will still be a good game, could be more closer than people think. Shapovalov has beaten Djokovic in an ATP tournament before.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 16:59

    Its all about the football really isnt it... COME ONE ENGLAND!!

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:57

    I'm not a Djokovic fan at all, even though a very good tennis player without question. However he rarely gets tested in the slams until the semis or final itself. Suppose its just how the draws pan out but the fact these matches are so one sided makes them unenjoyable to watch in my opinion. The really good matches are when both players are a fairly equal match up.

  • Comment posted by Mark Arnold, today at 16:56

    The GOAT keeps on going!

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 16:56

    This generation will be tainted by the fact they couldn't displace Djockovic, Federer and Nadal even when they were closer to a buss pass than the start of their careers.

    Only Murray managed to hold a candle to them for a short period.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 16:56

    Djok is unstoppable, he is in cruise control to major no. 20 .

  • Comment posted by daraghj09, today at 16:56

    Best chance for Novak to win the grand slam like graf in 1988

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 16:55

    John Inverdale's commentary on this match regarding Hungarian women was poor, misjudged, and unprofessional.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 16:55

    I think this is the first year in a long time that I genuinely have no interest in the second week at Wimbledon. Djokovic is brutally efficient, but very boring to watch.

    It is however clear as day that he's going to cruise to his 20th slam, and fair play to him for that.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 16:58

      Andy replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 16:55

    Novak is thee greatest player ever to lift a tennis bat...fact.

    • Reply posted by twinbob2, today at 17:01

      twinbob2 replied:
      Roger F!

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 16:54

    Please Shapovalov , do us all a favour and beat this guy.

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 16:50

    It's looking like a Djokovic vs. Berrettini final - and of the remaining contenders, only the Italian really has the fire power to beat Novak.

    Yes, Shapovalov can be brilliant at times, but he was pretty quiet against Evans at Queens, and was beaten fairly tamely (I had to wait till the 2nd set before he fired a spectacular winner).

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:50

    Going to take something special to beat him in the big ones this year.

