Wimbledon 2021: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into men's doubles semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here
Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the men's doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon with an impressive straight-set win.
The duo, who won the 2020 Australian Open, beat Colombian third seeds Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-2).
Salisbury wrapped up the victory in style with a deft backhand return.
Ram and Salisbury, seeded sixth, will face top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the last four.
- Follow Wednesday's Wimbledon action - live TV, radio & text
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Was 2016 the ultimate year for music? James Acaster tries to convince other comedians it was
- Death in Ice Valley: Some graves hold more secrets than others...