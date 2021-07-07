Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz in quarter-finals

Roger Federer
Federer was making his 22nd consecutive Wimbledon appearance, having made his debut at the All England Club in 1999
Roger Federer's bid for a ninth Wimbledon title lay in tatters after he was stunned in straight sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

The Swiss lost 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 to the 14th seeded Pole, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

It is the first time 20-time major champion Federer has lost a set to love at the All England Club.

Hurkacz will play Matteo Berrettini or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in Sunday's final.

"It's super special for me," said Hurkacz, only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam.

"Playing here and the special things [Federer] has done here, it's a dream come true."

Hurkacz, who was six when Federer won his first title at SW19, is the first player to win a set to love against the Swiss since Rafael Nadal in the 2008 French Open final.

Federer, at 39 years and 337 days, had been bidding to become the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open era.

But defeat marked his first straight-set loss at Wimbledon in 19 years.

  • Comment posted by Snooker Loopy, today at 18:42

    Injured?

  • Comment posted by over, today at 18:41

    In a sense I hope Fed has had a minor injury

    If not that was poor and it might be his last match at a slam. Difficult to recover from that.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 18:41

    About 1000 potential conversations possible/probable on the WTA but no HYS.................That doesnt seem right???????????????

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 18:43

      bagseye replied:
      On the what?

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 18:41

    Dear Wimbledon. Please will you speed up the courts? After watching the usual grinders winning on clay it used to be so refreshing to see a surface where attacking players were rewarded. If you don't, we will never see more players like Federer, McEnroe, Sampras, Edberg, Becker or Rafter ever again. Surely that is wrong?

  • Comment posted by Anthony Booth, today at 18:40

    The greatest of all time that simple

    • Reply posted by USUKOlympics, today at 18:41

      USUKOlympics replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 18:40

    Love the Fed, an all-time favourite.
    However, he played terribly today and Hurcakz played well. The right result.

    I must say the crowd were absolutely appalling today, women literally SCREAMING during a point.
    It’s not on, Federer has every right to be upset by it. That woman should have been ejected and given a lifetime ban.

  • Comment posted by danceposa, today at 18:40

    Quitw simple. Andy and Roger hit the ball like old men compared to the new breed .Also the new breed HIT the lines and not a metre inside. They are on tour an play regularly. A spell in the reserves ( challenger ) would prove it) Sad but goodbye old boys.

  • Comment posted by Petronius Philips, today at 18:39

    Sad indeed🤔😰😱. Lost in 3 sets and the third set 6-0!!!!😱.
    The movement wasn’t there, too tired for the running around, the normally graceful single handed backhand was HOPELESSLY WILD. The forehand was equally wild and inaccurate. Even the serving wasn’t accurate. 🤔 Probably in pain/injured/demotivated? WILL KNOW LATER?

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 18:39

    We’re seeing a changing of the guard. Goodbye Novak Djokovic, hello Novak Djokovic.

    • Reply posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 18:41

      Hampshire Spur replied:
      Boring to watch.

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 18:39

    Djokovic easy easy

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 18:38

    Past his sell bye date stop bulling him up

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 18:37

    Don't think I've ever seen Federer concede so many unforced errors. I counted four in two consecutive games. You can't win playing like that. The other guy was good for the win though, no doubt.

  • Comment posted by maddison, today at 18:37

    About time His Smugness was put out to pasture !
    Now Rafa and/or Djoker will surpass him.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 18:41

      kevirl replied:
      Wow so bitter

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:36

    Roger well beaten by an unknown Polish player? Time to retire Roger!

    • Reply posted by Snooker Loopy, today at 18:40

      Snooker Loopy replied:
      Do you work for The Sun...?

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 18:36

    Did you know Serena Williams is a mother?

    • Reply posted by USUKOlympics, today at 18:40

      USUKOlympics replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 18:36

    Both of Roger and Andy will have to make a decision before long as to whether they are serious title contenders,or are playing simply because they enjoy the game.
    Time is catching up with several notable male and female players now and the younger generation are finally asserting themselves on tour and in the slams.Even Novak will run out of steam eventually.
    It’s great to see some fresh faces.

  • Comment posted by Irons45, today at 18:36

    I dont get why people are saying time for him to retire. If he is still enjoying playing why not carry on

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 18:39

      bagseye replied:
      Exactly. If he is absolutely awful, then yes he probably should.

      But he lost a game, it’s common once the best get to the latter stages of their careers.

      It’s just more sensationalism from the media

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 18:35

    Time to turn it in Roger at end of year. A glittering career and GOAT.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:37

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      "GOAT"

      lol. Not even close.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 18:35

    The fact that he hadn't lost a set to love in the tournament before now is truly remarkable.

    • Reply posted by Grunties, today at 18:37

      Grunties replied:
      not really, he was playing pretty good stuff before today

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:34

    Funny to watch that.

    Never liked him. Smug guy and a bad loser.

    • Reply posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 18:37

      Hampshire Spur replied:
      The last word you mentioned sums you up.

