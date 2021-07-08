Wimbledon 2021: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram knocked out in semi-finals
Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram were beaten by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the men's doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon.
Croatian top seeds Mektic and Pavic won 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) in three hours and 19 minutes.
Salisbury was bidding to become the first Briton to reach the men's doubles final since Jamie Murray in 2015.
He plays again on Court One in the mixed doubles with fellow Briton Harriet Dart later on Thursday.
They face compatriot Naomi Broady and her French partner Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals.
