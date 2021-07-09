Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Lapthorne won the Wimbledon quad doubles title in 2019 with Dylan Alcott

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

Britain's Andy Lapthorne won his second Wimbledon quad wheelchair doubles title as he and American partner David Wagner brilliantly saw off a fightback from Dylan Alcott and Sam Schroder.

Lapthorne claimed his 13th Grand Slam title overall and an 11th in doubles as he and Wagner triumphed 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Jordanne Whiley, however, was unable to reach a maiden Wimbledon final in the women's wheelchair singles.

She lost 6-4 6-1 to Dutch top seed Diede de Groot in the semi-finals.

Whiley, the 2015 US Open winner, had beaten defending champion Aniek van Koot in the previous round but, after a close first set, she was outgunned by 10-time Grand Slam winner De Groot.

Lapthorne and Wagner dominated the opening set of their doubles final but had to dig deep to win the decider after Australia's world number one Alcott and the Netherlands' Schroder levelled matters.

Alcott and Schroder broke serve early in the third set to lead 3-1 but Lapthorne and Wagner rallied with successive breaks to move 5-3 ahead before ultimately serving out to claim the title.

"That was one of the best matches this division has ever seen. We played well to win the first set but it was tough from there," said Lapthorne.