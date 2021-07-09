Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The BBC has extended its contract to broadcast Wimbledon for an additional three years, taking its partnership with the All England Club through to 2027.

The agreement means the Grand Slam remains free to air across BBC television, online and radio.

"Wimbledon has a special place in the hearts of the nation and with this extension we can continue our longstanding and valued partnership with the All England Club," Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, said.

"Wimbledon on the BBC will continue to bring the nation must-see sporting moments free-to-air captivating audiences of all ages."

The grass-court Grand Slam will continue to be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC online, BBC iPlayer and on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

In 2019, a peak audience of 9.6m watched the men's Wimbledon singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on BBC One.

The longest partnership in sports broadcasting history celebrates 85 years of television in 2022 and this new extension will see 100 years of radio in 2027.

"We are absolutely delighted to have extended our historic partnership," said Mick Desmond, commercial and media director at the All England Club.

"The BBC is as synonymous with Wimbledon as strawberries and cream, and enables us to reach all corners of the UK through their outstanding production and network of platforms. We are really looking forward to continuing to take this relationship from strength to strength, and celebrating 100 years together in 2027."