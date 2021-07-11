Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men's titles in 2021.

"Winning Wimbledon was always the biggest dream for me when I was a kid," said the world number one, who dropped a set for only the second time in the SW19 fortnight.

"A seven-year-old boy in Serbia constructing a Wimbledon trophy with improvised materials and standing here with a sixth real trophy is incredible. It is amazing."

Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history - and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 - to win the first three majors of the season.

And with Djokovic retaining his crown at the All England Club, he has moved a step closer to becoming the second player to achieve a 'Golden Slam'.

Only Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988 has ever won all four majors and the Olympics in a calendar year.

Berrettini saved two match points at 5-3 in the fourth set with a controlled volley and a 101mph forehand winner down the line. But the Italian could not fight off the third as he sliced a backhand into the net.

Djokovic fell flat on his back with his arms outstretched after sealing a hard-fought victory, while Berrettini's contrasting emotions on the opposite baseline - bending over double with his hands on his knees - illustrated the effort he had expended in defeat.

After taking the acclaim of a rapturous Centre Court crowd, Djokovic climbed up to his support team to celebrate before finding a few spare seconds to have a selfie with one young fan.

'The journey is not stopping here,' vows Djokovic

Djokovic has made no secret of the fact he is motivated by creating history, having already spent more weeks as world number one than any other man and now targeting the most major titles.

When Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open, Federer - who is almost six years older than the Serb - had claimed 12 of his 20 majors. Djokovic was still stuck on one when Federer claimed his 16th in 2010.

Now, Djokovic has moved level with Federer - and Nadal, who caught up with the Swiss at last year's French Open - for the first time.

"I have to pay tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and the two greatest players I have faced," said Djokovic, who won his second Grand Slam in 2011 and has now won a total of 19 in the past decade.

"They are the reason [why I am] where I am today. They made me realise what I had to do to get stronger - mentally, physically and tactically.

"The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."

'Djokovic has taken tennis to another level' - Reaction

Former British number one Tim Henman on BBC TV: "It has really been a fantastic tournament with a very worthy winner. Djokovic had an incredible tournament, he came in as a huge favourite and he put in an absolute masterclass in the two weeks. No doubt the best player won this tournament.

"He talks about his hunger, desire and motivation but there is no doubt he want to be the leader of that conversation when it comes to numbers of Grand Slams. The calendar Grand Slam is absolutely on the cards and is one of the greatest achievements in the sport. After the challenges of 2020 to have the players back in the stadium - it's a great way to finish."

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It is entirely sensational that Novak has been able to win the 20th Grand Slam. What a final - we have been so lucky to witness such a great level from both players. Berrettini pushed Djokovic - it takes two players to have such a great fight. Novak Djokovic has just taken tennis to another level."

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker on BBC TV: "It has been a difficult three weeks, just playing and being in the hotel, you need great people around you on your side and it's great for Novak to show his appreciation for his team."

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 17:41

    Excellent final, best man won but was spoiled for me by the knuckle draggers shouting in between points putting the players off.
    Kick them out.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:46

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak the goat

      The one and only

  • Comment posted by The frozen man, today at 17:43

    Appalling tv commentary from Castle, Becker and Henman all afternoon. Seeing the game entirely from Djokovic perspective and barely acknowledging a player - Berrettini - playing his first grand slam final. When the crowd chanted "Matteo, Matteo" all Castle could say was "crowd getting on Djokovic' back!". Utter nonsense that spoiled a very good final, had to turn the sound off. bbc get a grip!

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 17:47

      DH replied:
      Absolutely dire commentary

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:40

    Unbelievable by Novak and to have THREE players all on 20 Grand Slam wins at the same time is just insane.
    Well done Berrettini too, sure we’ll see lots more of you in the future.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:46

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak the undisputed GOAT

      Wow

  • Comment posted by JamieKai39, today at 17:47

    Great game, shame about the commentary. Andrew Castle has been banging on about football since Queens, think he may be in the wrong job, and Becker as awful as ever.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:03

      Kate G F replied:
      It is time we move Wimby to Scotland and have Sturgeon give out the prize

  • Comment posted by PC54, today at 17:45

    Well played both, although later, I
    hope Berrettinis' countrymen don't hit the net as much as he did. ;o)

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:06

      Kate G F replied:
      I hope Italy will get one to make up for the loss suffered by Berrettini.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:44

    Very gracious loser..hopefully he’ll get a slam one day

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:51

      Kate G F replied:
      Hopefully Novak will win the next 20 slams

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 17:46

    Brilliant match. I'm not a great Novak Djokovic fan, but there's no denying he is an absolutely superb tennis player, and he deserved that. Well done! And bravo to Matteo Berrettini; I thought he'd be overwhelmed, and he played so well, fought tooth and nail and did himself proud. I don't think that will be his last Grand Slam final. Two excellent singles finals this year; long may it continue!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:53

      Kate G F replied:
      Most slams
      Most masters 1000
      Only one to win all slams at least twice and all masters 1000 at least twice

      Most weeks at #1

      Say it. The GOAT.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 17:51

    Djok comfortably below his best but still it was never really in doubt.

    The Wimbledon crowd is turning into the US Open, though. Need to get rid of some of these trying to get themselves heard between every point.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:08

      Kate G F replied:
      The crowd has zero class.
      But can't expect much from them, can we?

      Djokovic - total legend.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 17:43

    Funny how they mention the women have more titles than the three men, I'm sure they would have triple the amount if they got away with 2 set matches.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:47

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak will win 25

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 17:49

    Congratulations to champion Novak Djokovic. All the best to runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the Grand slams to come. Well played.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:07

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak is probably the best sportsman of all sports globally in the last 20 years certainly if not 50 years.

      To become the undisputed GOAT in the era of Rafa and Rog, the #2 and #3 best of all time respectively , is an amazing feat

  • Comment posted by admin, today at 17:46

    Great match. Well played Novak to joim the greats.

    As for Andrew Castle commentary, please don't let that happen again. Awful commentary!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:52

      Kate G F replied:
      Novak was already the GOAt

      Now he is the greatest

      The one and only

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 17:49

    I don't watch sports for likeable people to win. I watch sports to see human physicality, technique, and strategy at its optimum level. That's what Djokovic has delivered this past decade. Until I see someone good enough to deserve to take that mantle off him, Nadal and Federer then I'm happy to see those guys still winning everything.

    • Reply posted by David L Evans, today at 18:02

      David L Evans replied:
      Boring for the same few to win all the time, compared to either the women or the golf majors.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:43

    Djokovic just too strong in the end for Berrettini who I thought gave a decent account of himself.

    Too many unforced errors, though. Lost count of how many times he put it into the net.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 17:51

      Kate G F replied:
      Those errors are caused by Novak

      That's what the GOAT does

      Say it. Novak. The very best of all time

  • Comment posted by Alexandre LackOfThreat, today at 17:39

    I don't get those that dislike Djokovic, yes he might have some arrogance but boy does he back it up with his tennis

    • Reply posted by Simone, today at 18:13

      Simone replied:
      He's also predictable and boring. I fell asleep in the third set!

  • Comment posted by micky1up, today at 17:52

    It's embarrassing how many noisy louts are in the crowd exactly why I don't watch tennis anymore

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 17:59

      GC replied:
      Have you ever watched the USO or Davis Cup? That's noisy!

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 17:51

    Do wish Sue Baker would stop telling the players to say thanks to family and co. They don't need to be asked.

  • Comment posted by ScotBrit54, today at 18:08

    Love him or hate him…. No one can dispute…. He is one of the best…. Of all time

    • Reply posted by Simone, today at 18:22

      Simone replied:
      He isn't.

  • Comment posted by Drusilla Squirt, today at 18:07

    Novak seems the freshest out of the 3 big guns and will go on to win more slams than them.

    • Reply posted by harrydash, today at 18:14

      harrydash replied:
      Sadly I think you’re right

  • Comment posted by alks, today at 17:39

    The GOAT silences haters on Centre Court, once again. Fair play though to Berrettini for refusing to give up.

    • Reply posted by Tennisfan, today at 17:42

      Tennisfan replied:
      He doesn't silence us as we don't want him as an Ambassador for the game. The crowd made it pretty clear who they were supporting and that will continue however many appeals he makes for people to like him!!

  • Comment posted by Macdivot, today at 18:12

    BBC tennis TV coverage ruined as usual by Andrew Castle's apalling commentary.

