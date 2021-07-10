Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Skupski and Krawczyk will take on Dart and Salisbury on Sunday

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

There will be a guaranteed British winner in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon after Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk sealed their place and will take on Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury on Centre Court on Sunday.

Skupski and Krawczyk came from a set down to beat Australian John Peers and China's Shuai Zhang 3-6 7-6 7-5 on Saturday after Dart and Salisbury had won on Friday.

Salisbury has won two doubles events at Grand Slams.

He won the men's doubles at the 2020 Australian Open with Rajeev Ram, before teaming up with Krawczyk to lift the French Open mixed doubles title earlier this year.

But this time Krawczyk will be partnering Skupski, in what is his first Grand Slam final.

Dart, who lost a Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final with Jay Clarke in 2018, will also be playing in her first slam final.

The mixed doubles could clash with England's Euro 2020 final with Italy at Wembley as it is played on Centre Court after the men's final, which sees five-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic taking on Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The winners will receive £100,000 in prize money with the runners-up claiming £50,000.

Jamie Murray was the last Briton to win the mixed doubles title in 2017, with his Swiss partner Martina Hingis.